Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Short Interest Update

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kish Bancorp Stock Performance

KISB remained flat at $32.55 during midday trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. Kish Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Get Kish Bancorp alerts:

About Kish Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kish Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kish Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.