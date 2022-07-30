KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KIO opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.