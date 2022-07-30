KKR Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 157,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,883. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

