Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target Increased to €30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNCRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Konecranes from €41.00 ($41.84) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Konecranes from €38.00 ($38.78) to €36.00 ($36.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of KNCRY opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Konecranes Increases Dividend

About Konecranes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.1507 dividend. This is a boost from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

