KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

KOSÉ Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSRYY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. 35,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,925. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

Featured Stories

