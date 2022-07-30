KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
KOSÉ Price Performance
OTCMKTS KSRYY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. 35,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,925. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.
KOSÉ Company Profile
KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KOSÉ (KSRYY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.