L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $35,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LHX opened at $239.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

