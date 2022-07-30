La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the June 30th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 78.9% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 558,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

LJPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 134,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,711. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $154.79 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.96.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

