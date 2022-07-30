Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-21.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15-15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.32 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$21.25 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:LH traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.19. 1,070,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.79 and its 200-day moving average is $257.22. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 81,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

