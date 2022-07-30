Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.45-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

LW traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,228. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $81.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

