Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.45-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

LW traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,228. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $81.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.