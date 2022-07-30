Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $17.90 on Friday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

See Also

