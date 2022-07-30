Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $1,786,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Landstar System by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 37,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

