Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $57.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

