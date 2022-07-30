Larson Financial Group LLC Has $165,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $131.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

