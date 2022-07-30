Larson Financial Group LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 495,781 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $10.32 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

