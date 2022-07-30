Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $83.05 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

