Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 12,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGGNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.96) to GBX 298 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

