LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of LC opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

