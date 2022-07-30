LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.
LendingClub Stock Performance
Shares of LC opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.