Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.73-$11.93 EPS.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.00. 1,711,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.28. Linde has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.