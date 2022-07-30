Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

LIN stock opened at $302.00 on Friday. Linde has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $305.28.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

