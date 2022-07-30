Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.73-11.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.73-$11.93 EPS.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $5.07 on Friday, hitting $302.00. 1,711,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.52 and a 200-day moving average of $305.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $367.60.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Linde by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

