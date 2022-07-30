Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.73-$11.93 EPS.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

