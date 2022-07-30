LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $527,554.49 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $527,554.49 and approximately $206.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00066471 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

