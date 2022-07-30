loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $314,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372,543 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $302,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.

NYSE LDI opened at $1.78 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

LDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on loanDepot to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

