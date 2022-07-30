London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 61.3% in July

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,121. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($103.61) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,716.67.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

