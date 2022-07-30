Loser Coin (LOWB) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $584,820.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00612624 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015546 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036185 BTC.
Loser Coin Profile
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.