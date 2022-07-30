Loser Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $512,429.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.
About Loser Coin
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Buying and Selling Loser Coin
