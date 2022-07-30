LuaSwap (LUA) Market Cap Hits $2.63 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.63 million and $7,040.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,640.40 or 1.00023349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00130888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,602,499 coins and its circulating supply is 176,924,813 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

