Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 106 to SEK 97 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.72.
Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of LUNMF opened at $5.64 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.74.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
