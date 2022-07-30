Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IVCB opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.02.
About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCB)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.