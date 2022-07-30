Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IVCB opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.02.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

