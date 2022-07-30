Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of TG Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,299,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,629,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

TGVC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

