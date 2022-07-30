Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Vail Resorts accounts for 1.4% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 4,411.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $237.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average is $250.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

