Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,652 Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

ADEX opened at $9.86 on Friday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.