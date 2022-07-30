Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,590 Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.1 %

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

