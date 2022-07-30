Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes $406,000 Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.82.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

(Get Rating)

See Also

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.