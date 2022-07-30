M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.25. 812,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,285. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in M.D.C. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

