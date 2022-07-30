Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.92 to $2.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. 2,565,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 531,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth $4,616,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

