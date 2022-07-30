MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

Shares of MTSI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 555,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,377. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.64.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

