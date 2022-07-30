Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Magna International has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

