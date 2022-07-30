MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Hits $3.54 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $329,264.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00612541 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

