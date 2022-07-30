Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

