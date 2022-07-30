Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.5 %

MBUU opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $232,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.