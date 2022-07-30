MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.49 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $27.49 million and $3.85 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,999.62 or 0.99959818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004396 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 496,714,331 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

