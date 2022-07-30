Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $5.57 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

