MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of MarketAxess worth $93,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketAxess Price Performance

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $270.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.