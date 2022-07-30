Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 892.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,651 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MMC opened at $163.96 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

