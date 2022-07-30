Masari (MSR) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (MSR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $118,477.95 and $68.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

