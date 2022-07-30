Masco Co. (MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on August 29th

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Masco has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Masco Stock Up 0.2 %

Masco stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5,141.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 383,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Masco by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 220,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 165,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,316,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

