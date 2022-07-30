Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

