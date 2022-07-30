Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given “Maintains” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $415.42.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $353.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.33. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

