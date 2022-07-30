Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $415.42.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

MA opened at $353.79 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average of $348.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

